3 healthcare executive actions expected from Biden this week

President Joe Biden is expected to sign executive actions this week related to immigration, healthcare and climate, according to a memo obtained by The Hill.

The executive actions would follow 10 he signed Jan. 21 to combat COVID-19 spread.

Here are the three healthcare executive actions to expect Jan. 28, according to The Hill:

1. President Biden is set to rescind a policy banning foreign aid for abortion, known as the Mexico City policy. It prohibits the use of U.S. funds for foreign and national health organizations that perform or actively promote abortion, according to NBC News. The policy was announced by former President Ronald Reagan in 1984. According to The Hill, it has been rescinded by Democratic presidents and reinstated by Republican presidents, including former President Donald Trump, since then.

2. President Biden will also call for a review of the Title X family planning program, according to a memo obtained by The Hill. The federal program provides family planning and related preventive health services for low-income or uninsured people and others. In 2019, the Trump administration issued a final rule prohibiting providers that receive federal family planning money under the program from providing or promoting abortions. NBC News reported that the Biden administration is expected to back off this rule and "restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood," which left the program in 2019.

3. President Biden plans to sign an executive action on Medicaid and initiate an open enrollment period under the ACA, according to a memo obtained by The Hill. The annual open enrollment period for 2021 closed in December. However, President Biden could initiate a special enrollment period.

