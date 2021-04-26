Biden's first 100 days: 5 healthcare actions

President Joe Biden will reach his 100th day in office on April 30, a milestone in his presidency that began Jan. 20.

Here are five actions he has taken so far related to healthcare.

1. President Biden on Jan. 28 signed a series of healthcare executive actions. These include initiating a special health insurance open enrollment period on healthcare.gov from Feb. 15 until May 15 and moving to protect and expand comprehensive reproductive healthcare access.

2. On March 11, President Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. It includes $8.5 billion in funding for healthcare providers and funds for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

3. The White House on March 31 unveiled an approximately $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan. President Biden's proposal provides $18 billion for upgrading veterans hospitals and clinics, along with $400 billion to expand access to home- or community-based care for older Americans and disabled people under Medicaid..

4. The U.S. hit President Biden's goal of administering 200 million COVID-19 vaccine shots since the start his presidency. The goal was hit by the end of the day April 21. President Biden's initial goal was to have 100 million shots administered by his 100th day in office, and the goal was later revised to 200 million shots.

5. President Biden picked Xavier Becerra as his nominee to lead HHS. The Senate has confirmed Mr. Becerra's nomination March 18 and has also confirmed Rachel Levine, MD, as HHS assistant health secretary and Vivek Murthy, MD, as U.S. surgeon general. President Biden has not named a nominee to lead the FDA. His nominees for CMS administrator and HHS deputy secretary are still under consideration in the Senate.

