Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan: 5 notes for healthcare leaders

The White House on March 31 unveiled an approximately $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan that includes expanding access to long-term care services and other healthcare-related measures.

The proposal, called the American Jobs Plan, targets aging highways and bridges, as well as climate change, the nation's digital infrastructure and home care.

Here are five notes about the plan for healthcare leaders.

1. President Joe Biden's proposal provides $18 billion for upgrading veterans hospitals and clinics.

2. The plan includes $400 billion to expand access to home- or community-based care for older Americans and disabled people under Medicaid. According to USA Today, this would involve aid to Americans to obtain long-term services and support, as well as increasing wages for essential home care workers who currently earn about $12 per hour.

3. The White House said President Biden's administration also wants to extend the long-standing Money Follows the Person program under Medicaid. The program, in part, aims to boost use of home and community-based services and reduce use of nursing homes and other institutionally based services.

4. President Biden's plan is partly paid for by increasing the corporate tax rate and global minimum tax, according to The Washington Post. The plan increases the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and the global minimum tax for U.S. multinational corporations from about 13 percent to 21 percent.

5. Republicans and business groups have criticized President Biden's plans for corporate tax increases because they contend it will hurt competition among American companies, according to The New York Times.

Read more about the infrastructure and jobs plan here.

