US hits 200M COVID-19 vaccinations within Biden's first 100 days

The U.S. will have administered 200 million COVID-19 vaccine shots since the start of Joe Biden's presidency by the end of the day April 21, The Hill reported.

President Joe Biden said during an April 21 speech from the White House: "Today, we did it. Today we hit 200 million shots on the 92nd day in office. It's an incredible achievement for the nation."

President Biden campaigned on a goal to have 100 million shots administered within his first hundred days in office. When the U.S. hit that goal on the president's 58th day in office, he doubled it to 200 million shots in his first 100 days.

Everyone above the age of 16 in the U.S. is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The president noted that 90 percent of Americans live within 5 miles of a vaccination site.

"To put it simply, if you've been waiting for your turn, wait no longer. Now is the time for everyone over 16 years of age to get vaccinated," the president said, according to The Hill. He added that "the broad swath of American adults still remain largely unvaccinated."

Read the full article here.

