Congress investigating Emergent BioSolutions' vaccine contracts

A congressional panel is investigating whether Emergent BioSolutions was improperly awarded a $628 million federal contract to make COVID-19 vaccines despite officials knowing it has a history of quality control issues.

Reps. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and James Clyburn, D-S.C., said April 19 that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will look into whether a Trump administration official steered the contract to the company despite a "track record of raising prices and failing to meet contract requirements, and whether these actions impeded our nation's response to the coronavirus crisis."

"Specifically, we are investigating reports that Emergent received multimillion dollar contracts to manufacture coronavirus vaccines despite a long, documented history of inadequately trained staff and quality control issues," the representatives stated in a news release.

Emergent BioSolutions received a $628 million contract in June to boost its manufacturing capabilities to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. Last month, 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine were ruined after the plant mixed up ingredients for the shot with ingredients for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA has asked Emergent to halt manufacturing while it investigates the plant.

Mr. Clyburn requested that two top executives from Emergent BioSolutions testify at a May 19 hearing.

