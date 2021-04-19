Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

COVID-19 vaccine as of April 18, according to CDC data.Those 131.2 million vaccine recipients represent 39.5 percent of the country's total population.

As of April 18, 84.2 million Americans were fully vaccinated, 25.4 percent of the total population.

The news comes as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has now opened to all adults in all 50 states, meeting the April 19 goal President Joe Biden set to open eligibility to all adults. Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Hawaii were the last states to meet the goal.

The U.S. administers an average of 3.2 million doses per day, according to the CDC.

