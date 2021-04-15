J&J vaccine pause continues: Why Fauci thinks it could be a good thing

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has said it does not yet have the information it needs to change federal recommendations for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, CNN reported April 14.

On April 13, the CDC and FDA recommended the nation pause use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine so they can review six reports of rare and serious blood clots in people who have received the shot, as well as brief healthcare providers on how to diagnose, treat and report such adverse events.

During the April 14 meeting the CDC's vaccine advisory committee held to review the adverse events, the panel concluded it did not have enough information to make further recommendations on the vaccine's use. The panel said it hopes to have another meeting within the next week to 10 days so the vaccine's use is not unnecessarily delayed should they decide it's safe to continue use.

Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN he thinks the CDC's choice to continue gathering and reviewing information on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine could inspire vaccine confidence in Americans.

"If anybody's got a doubt that 'Oh, they may not be taking safety very seriously,' I think this is an affirmation that safety is a primary consideration when it comes to the FDA and the CDC. That's why it was done," he said.

