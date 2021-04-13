US to pause use of J&J vaccine following cases of rare blood clots

The CDC and FDA have recommended the U.S. pause use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine while they review six reports of rare and serious blood clots in people who've received the shot.

The FDA said April 13 that six cases of blood clots called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis were seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets. All occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48 and their symptoms began six to 13 days after vaccination.

One of the women died and a second has been hospitalized in critical condition, according to The New York Times.

The treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from a typical blood clot. Usually, an anticoagulant drug, heparin, would be used to treat a blood clot, but with a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis blood clot, giving heparin may be dangerous, the FDA said. The agency said it's recommending pausing the use of the vaccine so healthcare providers can plan for the proper recognition and treatment of this type of blood clot.

The CDC is holding an emergency meeting April 14 to further review the cases and is recommending the pause until the review is complete out of an "abundance of caution."

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

The FDA said people who've received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that it is "aware of an extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine."

It added that it has made the decision to "proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe."

The same type of rare blood clotting events have been seen after vaccination with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot. Both vaccines are viral vector vaccines, which means they use a modified version of a virus to deliver instructions to cells, according to the CDC. But there is no obvious reason this type of vaccine would cause the type of rare blood clots that have been seen, the Times reported.

Federal officials predict the pause of Johnson & Johnson's vaccines will mean there will only be enough vaccines delivered to the U.S. by the end of May to cover less than 230 million people, according to the Times. President Joe Biden previously said the U.S. would have enough to vaccinate all 260 million U.S. adults by the end of May.

