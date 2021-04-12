Pfizer seeks FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-15

Pfizer and BioNTech have requested that the FDA authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for use in people as young as 12 years old.

The drugmakers said April 9 they also plan to request the age extension in other countries. Research released last month showed their vaccine is 100 percent effective in kids ages 12 to 15. The vaccine is currently only authorized for people 16 years and older.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said he hopes to start vaccinating people as young as 12 years old before the next school year.

Read the full news release here.

