COVID-19 vaccine supply could outweigh demand by end of April

The U.S. may reach a point when it has more COVID-19 vaccine doses than willing recipients sooner than expected — perhaps as early as the end of April, according to analysis released April 8 by health equity nonprofit Surgo Ventures.

Surgo Ventures surveyed 1,670 Americans ages 18 and older from March 18-25. Based on current vaccination rates and respondents' willingness to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it's available to them, the survey found that most Americans who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will get one by the end of April.

After the end of April, Surgo Ventures predicted vaccination rates are likely to plateau. It also predicted only about 52 percent of Americans will be vaccinated by July, which is not enough to reach herd immunity.

