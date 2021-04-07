Majority of people delaying their COVID-19 vaccination want J&J's shot

Fifty-six percent of people who haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine yet because they are waiting to see how inoculation plays out for others said they would probably or definitely get Johnson and Johnson's single-shot vaccine, according to recent research from Kaiser Family Foundation.

KFF surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,862 adults March 15-22, 2021. The survey found 17 percent of Americans haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine yet because they are waiting to observe vaccination outcomes in others, down from 39 percent who cited the same reason in December.

Of those taking the "wait and see" approach, 16 percent said they would definitely get Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, and 40 percent said they would probably get it. Eight percent said they would definitely get Pfizer's vaccine and 7 percent said they would definitely Moderna's; and 39 percent said they would probably get Pfizer's vaccine and 36 percent said they would probably get Moderna's.

The survey also found 24 percent of Americans with a COVID-19 vaccine brand preference said a one-dose regimen was the main reason.

