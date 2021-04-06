FDA approves 1st new pediatric ADHD drug in more than a decade

The FDA has approved the first new drug designed to treat ADHD in children in over a decade.

The FDA April 2 approved Supernus Pharmaceuticals' Qelbree to treat ADHD in children ages 6 to 17.

Qelbree is a daily capsule, and unlike other ADHD drugs, it's not a stimulant, so it's less addictive and less likely to be abused, according to The Hill.

The drug comes with a warning that it may cause suicidal thoughts and behavior, which was observed in less than 1 percent of clinical trial volunteers.

In clinical trials, 477 children ages 6 to 11 took Qelbree for six weeks, and symptoms of inattention and hyperactivity were found to decrease by 50 percent compared to the placebo group, according to The Hill. The drug is currently in late-stage testing for adults.

Rockville, Md.-based Supernus Pharmaceuticals hasn't disclosed the price of the drug.

Read Supernus' full news release here.

