Catalent to boost production of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 400 vials per minute

Catalent will increase its production of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to about 400 vials a minute at its plant in Bloomington, Ind., The Wall Street Journal reported April 6.

The fill-and-finish contractor will move the vaccine's production to one faster production line from two slower lines, sources told the Journal. They also said new doses will start shipping in May, and the plant will be able to produce 80 million more vials per year.

The manufacturing expansion at Catalent's Bloomington plant will help Moderna reach its goal of shipping 100 million doses to the U.S. by the end of May and an additional 100 million doses by the end of July.

Catalent expects to manufacture about one billion doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine per year through 2023.

