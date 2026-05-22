GLP-1s and cancer outcomes: What new research shows

Studies being presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s 2026 annual meeting, being held May 29 to June 2 in Chicago, will highlight how GLP-1s could reshape oncology care, with research linking the drugs to lower cancer incidence and better outcomes across several tumor types.

Once viewed primarily as weight loss and diabetes drugs, GLP-1 medications are drawing increased scrutiny in oncology. Leaders are beginning to examine what the drugs could mean for cancer risk and outcomes, as a growing body of research suggests the effects may be more nuanced — and in some cases more promising — than initially expected.

Here are four studies to note:

A study out of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine found GLP-1 use was associated with a significantly lower incidence of breast cancer among 94,827 women between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2025.



A study out of Cleveland Clinic found GLP-1 use among 10,225 patients with stage 1 to 3 cancers was associated with reduced disease progression across breast, prostate, colorectal, pancreatic, liver and non-small cell lung cancers.



The most statistically significant reductions were seen in non-small cell lung, breast, colorectal and liver cancers.



A study out of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center found that among 20,383 patients with stage 1 to 3 colorectal cancer, GLP-1 use was associated with improved recurrence-free survival and overall survival compared to nonusers.



A study out of Jacksonville-based Mayo Clinic Florida found that GLP-1 use among patients with endometrial cancer and comorbid obesity was associated with lower rates of overall mortality, sepsis, and peritoneal, lymph node and visceral metastases.

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