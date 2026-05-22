House panel advances pharmacist Medicare access bill

The House Ways and Means Committee has advanced legislation that would expand Medicare coverage for pharmacist-provided testing and treatment services for common respiratory illnesses.

The Main Street Pharmacy Access Act, HR 3164, would allow Medicare Part B to cover pharmacist-provided testing and treatment for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and strep throat in states that already authorize pharmacists to provide those services. The bill would also formally add pharmacists to the Social Security Act as providers, with Medicare reimbursement set at 80% of the physician fee schedule.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists applauded the committee’s approval of the legislation, which the organization said would improve seniors’ access to timely care in community settings and help reduce strain across the healthcare system. ASHP said the legislation has been a long-standing advocacy priority for the organization and its pharmacy partners.

Other pharmacy organizations echoed ASHP’s sentiments to the committee’s action.

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores praised the markup as a major step toward giving seniors easier access to care at their local pharmacy. NACDS President and CEO Steve Anderson thanked the bill’s House sponsors for “driving this legislation forward and recognizing the need for every senior in America to be able to receive care from their neighborhood pharmacy.” The organization noted that more than a quarter of Congress has co-sponsored the legislation or its Senate companion bill.

The National Community Pharmacists Association also weighed in, saying the legislation highlights the role pharmacy teams play in filling primary care gaps in communities across the country.

The American Pharmacists Association called the committee vote an important milestone bringing patients closer to improved access to essential health services, particularly in rural and underserved areas where pharmacies are often the most accessible point of care. APhA also issued targeted statements with state pharmacy associations, including alongside the Missouri Pharmacy Association and the Nebraska Pharmacists Association.

The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists also commended the vote, noting that most states have already authorized pharmacist-provided services for commercial insurance and Medicaid patients — meaning Medicare has lagged behind, leaving many vulnerable older adults with less access to this care than other Americans.

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