4 cases of blood-clotting after J&J COVID-19 shots probed by EU drug agency

Europe's equivalent of the FDA is investigating whether four blood-clotting events are linked to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the agency said April 9.

The European Medicines Agency, the European Union's drug regulator, said four serious cases of "unusual blood clots with low blood platelets" have been reported in people after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It's unclear if there's a causal link.

One of the four cases was in a clinical trial, though the agency didn't say where that trial was taking place. The other three were in people vaccinated in the U.S. The U.S. is the only country using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

One of the four people died, the agency said.

About 4.9 million people have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as of April 8, according to the CDC.

"Our close tracking of side effects has revealed a small number of very rare events following vaccination," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement to The New York Times. "At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the [Johnson & Johnson] COVID-19 vaccine."

The FDA didn't have an immediate statement, the Times reported.

Earlier this week, the European Medicines Agency said blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's vaccine. The benefits of that vaccine still outweigh the risks, the agency concluded.

Blood clots are common in the general population, according to the Times. Between 300,000 and 600,000 people in the U.S. develop blood clots in their lungs or in veins in the legs or other parts of the body each year, according to CDC data.

