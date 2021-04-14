Pfizer boosts vaccine production by 10% to make up for J&J shortage

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, said April 13 the drugmaker can deliver 10 percent more COVID-19 vaccine doses than agreed upon to the U.S. by the end of May, a total of 220 million doses.

Dr. Bourla's announcement was made via Twitter on the same day the FDA and CDC recommended the nation pause use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA and CDC made the recommendation so they can review six reports of rare and serious blood clots in people who have received the shot.

Dr. Bourla said Pfizer has accelerated its COVID-19 vaccine production and will be able to fulfill the White House's 300 million order two weeks before its due at the end of July.

