Biden: J&J pause won't affect US vaccination pace

President Joe Biden said April 13 the recommendation made by the CDC and FDA to pause administration of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will not negatively affect the country's vaccine supply, CNN reported.

The CDC and FDA on April 13 recommended the U.S. pause use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine while they review six reports of rare and serious blood clots in people who have received the shot. The CDC is holding an emergency meeting April 14 to further review the cases and is recommending the pause out of an "abundance of caution" until the review is complete.

When asked what he would like to tell Americans about the pause, President Biden said, "I told y’all I made sure we have 600 million doses of the mRNA — not of either Johnson & Johnson and or AstraZeneca. So, there is enough vaccine that is basically 100 percent unquestionable for every single solitary American."

The vast majority of doses making up the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine supply currently comes from Moderna and Pfizer. Twenty-eight million doses of their vaccines are being shipped this week, The Hill reported.

