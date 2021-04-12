6 most reputable drugmakers

Sanofi is the drugmaker with the best reputation, according to RepTrak's 2021 list of the 100 most reputable companies worldwide.

Each year, reputation data company RepTrak compiles a list of the 100 most reputable companies worldwide, using data on how the businesses are perceived by stakeholders and consumers.

The 2021 report found that the pharmaceutical industry as a whole improved its reputation score from average to strong, as the speedy development of COVID-19 vaccines boosted positive perceptions.

Below are the six drugmakers that made it onto the 2021 list, based on data collected in December and January:

Sanofi (ranked 64th)



Novo Nordisk (ranked 71st)



Eli Lilly (ranked 82nd)



Roche (ranked 87th)



Bristol Myers Squibb (ranked 94th)



Fujifilm (ranked 99th)

More articles on pharmacy:

Side effects of J&J shot no cause for concern, experts say

Hartford HealthCare opens new pharmacy that uses robots to fill prescriptions

Regeneron requests FDA approval for antibody cocktail to be used as preventive

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.