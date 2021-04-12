6 most reputable drugmakers
Sanofi is the drugmaker with the best reputation, according to RepTrak's 2021 list of the 100 most reputable companies worldwide.
Each year, reputation data company RepTrak compiles a list of the 100 most reputable companies worldwide, using data on how the businesses are perceived by stakeholders and consumers.
The 2021 report found that the pharmaceutical industry as a whole improved its reputation score from average to strong, as the speedy development of COVID-19 vaccines boosted positive perceptions.
Below are the six drugmakers that made it onto the 2021 list, based on data collected in December and January:
- Sanofi (ranked 64th)
- Novo Nordisk (ranked 71st)
- Eli Lilly (ranked 82nd)
- Roche (ranked 87th)
- Bristol Myers Squibb (ranked 94th)
- Fujifilm (ranked 99th)
