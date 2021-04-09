Hartford HealthCare opens new pharmacy that uses robots to fill prescriptions

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare opened a new 3,000-square-foot pharmacy April 9, WTNH-TV reported.

Eric Arlia, Hartford HealthCare's senior director of system pharmacy, told WTNH-TV the new pharmacy has 2 1/2 times more space than the previous one, allowing the health system to expand the number of patients they serve with their retail and specialty pharmacy programs. He said patrons do not need to be a patient at Hartford Healthcare to get a prescription filled there.

To increase accuracy and efficiency, Mr. Arlia also said the pharmacy uses robots to fill its 200 most common prescriptions.

More articles on pharmacy:

COVID-19 vaccine supply could outweigh demand by end of April

Several countries restrict AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use

How 4 pharmacy chains, vaccine sites are preventing wasted doses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.