Biden to pitch April 19 deadline for states to open COVID-19 vaccines to all adults

President Joe Biden is slated to tell states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by April 19, nearly two weeks ahead of the administration's previous May 1 deadline, according to The Washington Post.

Under the new plan, which the White House is set to announce April 6, states will be required to allow any adult to schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.

The ramped-up timeline comes as the U.S. set a record on April 3 for the number of COVID-19 shots given in a single day at over 4 million. It also comes as President Biden said the number of pharmacies working with the federal government on the vaccine rollout will increase from 17,000 to 40,000 locations, according to CNN.

More articles on leadership and management:

Antelope Valley Hospital board takes vote of total confidence in CEO

How Avera Health CEO overcomes distractions to connecting with employees

Boston has more hospital chiefs on corporate boards than other cities, investigation finds



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.