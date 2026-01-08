Banner to cut corporate office space by 75% in HQ move, citing ‘hybrid work model’

Phoenix-based Banner Health plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to better align with its hybrid workforce and reduce administrative costs.

The health system will move from its current 304,000-square-foot space to a significantly smaller 67,000-square-foot office in Phoenix. The transition is expected to begin in the fourth quarter and will occur in phases to minimize disruption for employees.

“By aligning our physical footprint with our hybrid work model, we are enhancing the workplace experience while maintaining our long-standing commitment to Phoenix,” Banner Health CFO Staci Dickerson said in a Jan. 7 news release. “This decision demonstrates our commitment to being good stewards of our resources.”

Banner Health moved into its current headquarters in Phoenix Plaza in 2015 to accommodate more than 1,000 team members working in-person full time. As the health system shifted toward a flexible work strategy, the number of employees coming into the office daily has dropped significantly.

Banner Health operates 32 hospitals and more than 450 additional care sites across six states, according to its website. Its services include a health insurance division, employed physician groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care, home care and hospice, retail pharmacies, a research division and academic medicine through its partnership with the University of Arizona.