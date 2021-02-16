Biden administration fills out HHS: 13 new leaders to know

President Joe Biden's HHS is filling its agencies with leaders from the Obama administration, policy experts and people tied to President Biden's campaign, according to a list shared with Politico Pulse.

Here are 13 new leaders to know:

1. Perrie Briskin and Clare Pierce-Wrobel were named senior advisers to HHS Chief of Staff Sean McCluskie.



2. Shannon Myricks is HHS' new deputy White House liaison.

3. HHS' press office will include Kirsten Allen, who will run the agency's COVID-19 response communications, according to Politico Pulse.

4. Sean Higgins and Luisana Pérez Fernández will be press secretaries within HHS.

5. Max Lesko is the chief of staff to the surgeon general within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, according to Politico Pulse.

6. Jessica Scruggs was named a senior adviser and director of scheduling and advance for the surgeon general.

7. The deputy assistant secretary in HHS' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Legislation is Kimberly Espinosa.

8. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's chief of staff is Sonia Chessen, Politico Pulse reports.

9. Arielle Woronoff will lead CMS' legislative office.

10. Larry Handerhan was named chief of staff and senior adviser at the Administration for Children and Families.

11. Lanikque Howard, PhD, was named director of the Administration for Children and Families' office of community service and senior adviser on asset building.

