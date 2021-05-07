Beaumont's 1st board chair steps down

The first chair of Beaumont Health's board of directors is stepping down, the Southfield, Mich.-based health system said May 6.

Beaumont said the transition is part of a normal rotation process in governance leadership.

John Lewis, Beaumont's inaugural board chair, "embraces the importance of good governance, which includes paving the way for natural transitions and new board leadership," the health system said in a news release. Mr. Lewis, who helped establish Beaumont's governance structure when the system formed in 2014, will remain a member of the board until his term expires at the end of 2021.

The board named Julie Fream its new chair. Ms. Fream has served as vice chair since 2018. Christopher Blake was also named vice chair. They will assume the roles in June. Both were part of the system's founding 13 board members.

The transition comes about seven months after the health system experienced a failed merger attempt with Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health in October 2020, a time also marked by a lack of physician confidence.

