Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage spotlight: 5 thoughts on leadership from Asian American healthcare leaders

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Becker's Hospital Review asked Asian American leaders in the healthcare industry to share their insights on leadership.

Here are five healthcare leaders who offer words of celebration for their heritage and what it means to be an Asian American healthcare leader:

Smitha Ravipudi. CEO of USC Care Medical Groups and Ambulatory Care Services at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles): I am not only of Asian American descent, I am a first-generation American, a woman and a mother. It's incredibly important to me that young women see themselves in me, and know what is possible. I wouldn't be here had it not been for my parents, their direction, and their demonstration of pride in who they are and what they did when they first came to the United States in the early 1970s. They never let me forget where they came from, but always knew where they were headed. In my role today, I celebrate my voice and the influence it carries, in addition to the beauty of the continent it comes from.

Harsha Upadhyay. Regional CEO of Prime Healthcare Region 3 (Alabama, Georgia and Texas): I am excited to see more and more Asian Americans taking prominent roles in healthcare and healthcare delivery systems, slowly evolving from their traditional roles as physicians in an individual setting to taking on a more active role as system CEOs and healthcare administrators, making a larger impact and slowly changing the landscape of how care is delivered. The move from healthcare equality to healthcare equity is an exciting one!

Patrick Hwu, MD. President and CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.): As one of the few, if not the only, Asian Americans leading a national cancer center, I strive to see more of myself reflected in leadership positions across the country. This will happen only when we address unconscious bias, which starts with thoughtfully crafting a diverse pool of talent to find the best and brightest leaders. As the United States becomes increasingly more diverse, healthcare organizations need to build leadership teams that more accurately reflect their patients and the community. This is how we will take healthcare and our great nation to the next level.

Sunny Bhatia, MD. CEO of Prime Healthcare Region One (California and Nevada): The inspirational leaders I have had the pleasure of working with, encourage their team members to be actively engaged while sharing ideas and knowledge. It is crucial to understand the difference between effective leadership and management. Be a champion for others and create a team whose work is based on clear objectives, clear roles, clear communication, cooperation and opportunities for personal development. Remain humble, collaborative and driven by your organization's mission and the greater good.

Dr. K. Ranga Rama Krishnan. CEO of Rush University System for Health (Chicago): According to the 2019 Census, there are 18.9 million Asian Americans living in the United States, all with unique health, educational and economic situations. Throughout these communities, however, a significant cultural and language barrier exists, with almost a third of its members having difficulty with English. During this Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and every other, it's important to recognize and work to break down those barriers that ultimately have a negative impact on healthcare utilization and overall well-being. I encourage all healthcare leaders and providers to reach out and ensure that all Asian Pacific Americans in the U.S. have an equal opportunity to live a healthy and happy life.

