American Hospital Association elects 8 new board members

The American Hospital Association has elected eight new trustees to its board from across the U.S.

The association said the newly appointed trustees will serve for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1.

New board of trustee members are:

Douglas Brown, president of community hospitals and chief administrative officer at UMass Memorial Health Care in Worcester, Mass.

D. Montez Carter, PharmD, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Health Care System in Athens, Ga.

Mary Beth Kingston, PhD, RN, chief nurse officer at Advocate Aurora Health in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.

Janice Nevin, MD, president and CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare

Jim Prister, president and CEO of RML Specialty Hospitals in Chicago and Hinsdale, Ill.

Nicholas Tejeda, group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, Texas.

Warner Thomas, president and CEO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

Bruce White, CEO of Knox Community Hospital, a community-owned, nonprofit facility managed by Quorum Health Resources in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

More articles on leadership:

Atrium Health CEO on how Congress can help providers bounce back from COVID-19

COVID-19 lessons helped lower mortality rates, Atlantic Health System CEO says

CEO of West Virginia health system tests positive for COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.