Access to quick testing 'extremely challenging' for US healthcare, survey shows

A little over a third of healthcare leaders and clinicians said that access to quick, timely testing has been "extremely challenging" for U.S. healthcare organizations, according to results of a new survey.

The survey, conducted in April, includes responses from 522 from members of the NEJM Catalyst Insights Council, a group of executives, clinical leaders, and clinicians at organizations directly involved in healthcare delivery in the U.S.

Five survey results:

1. Thirty-six percent of respondents said that access to quick, timely testing has been "extremely challenging" for healthcare organizations, while 8 percent said access has not been challenging or not very challenging.

2. About 51 percent of respondents said that getting enough personal protective equipment has been "extremely" or "very" challenging.

3. Twenty-eight percent said getting enough intensive care beds has been at least very challenging.

4. Most respondents (57 percent) said that their organization's leadership has responded very or extremely effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. About 21 percent of respondents said that their organization's external communications about COVID-19 have been "fair" or "poor."

More articles on leadership:

How Baylor St. Luke's converted an aging patient floor into a COVID-19 unit

Pence visits Mayo Clinic, defends not wearing face mask

CEO of Children's Hospital Los Angeles: 5 standout initiatives in the fight against COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.