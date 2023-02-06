9 hospitals seeking CEOs

Here are nine hospitals that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Abrazo Central Campus (Phoenix)

2. Abrazo Scottsdale Campus (Phoenix)

3. Culberson Hospital (Van Horn, Texas)

4. Granite Hills Hospital (West Allis, Wis.)

5. Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center (Broken Bow, Neb.)

6. Cherry Hospital (Goldsboro, N.C.)

7. Princeton Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham, Ala.) and Walker Baptist Medical Center (Jasper, Ala.)

8. Select Specialty Hospital–Savannah (Ga.)

9. Valley Baptist Medical Center–Harlingen (Texas)







