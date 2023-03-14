6 executive titles you don't hear every day

As hospitals and health systems adapt to their ever-changing environment, their C-suites must also evolve to meet new demands.

Here are six less-common executive titles that Becker's has covered since January:

1. Vice president of community investment and impact: Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health named Katie Ensign to this role in February. She will lead the nonprofit health system in social responsibility efforts, including community partnerships and charitable service.

2. Chief consumer and brand officer: Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health tapped Jennifer Bollinger for this role, which oversees marketing, communication and patient experience teams. The chief consumer and brand officer aims to elevate the health system's brand and deliver a more connected patient experience, according to a February news release.

3. Vice president of joint ventures and chief integration officer: Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension St. Thomas named Ruth Portacci to this role in February. The health system's portfolio encompasses more than 175 joint-venture care sites; Ms. Portacci will manage these relationships.

4. Chief nursing informatics officer: Chief nursing officers are hallmarks of healthcare C-suites, but April Saathoff, DNP, RN, plays a unique role at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine. Chief nursing informatics officers blend data expertise and clinical knowledge to manage and execute technological advancements in the workplace.

5. Chief business innovation officer: Catherine Corbin is the flagship CBIO at Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Her new role aims to advance employee innovation at the hospital and help execute its strategic plan.

6. Chief mission and values officer: Indianapolis-based IU Health named Tthe Rev. Leah Gunning Francis, PhD, to this multifaceted role. She oversees chaplaincy, spiritual care and congregational partnerships; leads the health system's board committee on values, ethics and social responsibility; and oversees the IU Health Foundation, the Dan F. Evans Center for Spiritual and Religious Values in Healthcare, and the Fairbanks Center for Medical Ethics.