10 fastest-growing C-suite roles

A number of new titles have claimed their seat at the executive table in recent years, according to LinkedIn.
The platform's Economic Graph Team analyzed more than 500,000 C-suite positions in the U.S. to calculate the percent growth rate for different "chief" titles. These 10 had the highest percentage of growth in hires between 2019 and 2022:
1. Chief diversity and inclusion officer — 168.9 percent
2. Chief delivery officer — 165.6 percent
3. Chief people officer — 144.3 percent
4. Chief growth officer — 117.5 percent
5. Chief revenue officer — 76.3 percent
6. Chief legal officer — 72 percent
7. Chief program officer — 60.3 percent
8. Chief commercial officer — 59.6 percent
9. Chief underwriting officer — 53.2 percent
10. Chief human resources officer — 50.1 percent