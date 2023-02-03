10 fastest-growing C-suite roles

A number of new titles have claimed their seat at the executive table in recent years, according to LinkedIn

The platform's Economic Graph Team analyzed more than 500,000 C-suite positions in the U.S. to calculate the percent growth rate for different "chief" titles. These 10 had the highest percentage of growth in hires between 2019 and 2022: 

1. Chief diversity and inclusion officer — 168.9 percent 

2. Chief delivery officer — 165.6 percent 

3. Chief people officer — 144.3 percent 

4. Chief growth officer — 117.5 percent 

5. Chief revenue officer — 76.3 percent 

6. Chief legal officer — 72 percent 

7. Chief program officer — 60.3 percent 

8. Chief commercial officer — 59.6 percent 

9. Chief underwriting officer — 53.2 percent 

10. Chief human resources officer — 50.1 percent 

