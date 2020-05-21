5 healthcare CEOs share their best advice

The Corner Office series asks healthcare executives to answer seven questions about their life in and outside the C-suite.

In each interview, executives share the piece of advice they remember most clearly. Here are a few answers collected by Becker's Hospital Review this year, in alphabetical order.

Justin Birmele, CEO, AdventHealth Winter Park (Fla.)

I'm always reminded of a quote a former executive and mentor shared. He said, "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, you go together." I'm a team player, and I think that phrase says a lot about working with a team. Healthcare is forever evolving. We have to work outside of our silos to prepare for the next industry transformation.

Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, president and CEO of WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)

Since this is the year of the nurse and midwife, one of the things which has stuck with me over the years is attributed to the pioneer of hand hygiene, Florence Nightingale, whose 200th birthday was just celebrated: "Wash your hands." As we've seen with the pandemic, it's never been more important. By washing our hands, we can save lives and improve the health of our families and our communities.

Saju George, regional CEO, overseeing Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare's Michigan hospitals and medical groups

View all challenges as opportunities. I strongly believe after going through my journey that most lessons to be learned will come from opportunities we create and experiences we have. We face both positive and challenging situations, and these experiences will be the key in shaping and developing who we are as a person and as a leader.

Paul Hiltz, president and CEO of NCH Healthcare System (Naples, Fla.)

My mother always had a simple piece of advice: "Be kind."

Daryl Tol, president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's Central Florida division

Put your heart and soul into the job you have. Don't continually scan the horizon for your next opportunity. Let the future develop naturally.

