3 University of Iowa Health Care leaders share advice for women in medicine

In honor of the American Medical Association's Women in Medicine Month during September, several leaders from Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care are sharing their advice to young professionals.

The advice, shared in a Sept. 27 news release, comes from Karen Brust, MD, leader of the UI Program of Hospital Epidemiology; Nicole Del Castillo, MD, director of the office of diversity, equity and inclusion in the Carver College of Medicine; and Maria Lofgren, DNP, ARNP, CPNP, director of advanced practice providers with UI Health Care.

Their advice, per the release:

Dr. Karen Brust: "Life affords you opportunities in a timely fashion. If this is not the right time, that's okay. Continue to bolster your CV and participate in professional development and networking opportunities."

Dr. Nicole Del Castillo: "It never hurts to ask. However, also find mentors and allies that will advocate with you. Mentors can also share with you their career path as well as their successes and failures, which you can learn from and use this advice to help advance your own career."

Dr. Maria Lofgren on building strong mentor-mentee relationships: "I probably learned the best leadership skills from watching those who demonstrated exceptional leadership skills themselves. Leaders who can professionally navigate the multifactorial barriers that prevent organizations in being able to provide the best care for patients are strategic thinkers, are able to build relationships to positively influence change, they manage up, and work cooperatively at every level."

