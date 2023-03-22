18 healthcare CEOs among world's most influential

Eighteen U.S. CEOs helming healthcare, health insurance and pharmaceutical companies were named among the 200 most influential CEOs in the world, according to CEOWorld Magazine.

To determine the ranking, the magazine evaluated more than 1,200 CEOs across 96 countries. Sixty percent weight was given to each business's financial returns across the CEO's entire tenure; and 40 percent weight went to each organization's environmental, governance, and social issues, as well as market shares, change of market capitalization, and brand’s newsworthiness and impact.

Here are the 18 U.S. healthcare CEOs who made the cut, listed by their rank out of 200 on CEOWorld's list:





5. Karen Lynch, CVS Health

7. Andrew Witty, UnitedHealth Group

12. Bryan Tyler, McKesson Corp.

14. Steven Collis, AmerisourceBergen Corp.

17. David Cordani, Cigna Group

22. Jason Hollar, Cardinal Health

26. Rosalind Brewer, Walgreens Boots Alliance

29. Gail Boudreaux, Elevance Health

38. Sarah London, Centene

54. Joaquin Duato, Johnson & Johnson

59. Bruce Broussard, Humana

64. Albert Bourla, PhD, Pfizer

87. Samuel Hazen, HCA Healthcare

89. Richard Gonzalez, AbbVie

99. Robert Davis, Merck

115. Giovanni Caforio, Bristol Myers Squibb

121. Robert Ford, Abbott Laboratories Inc.

161. David Ricks, Eli Lilly and Company