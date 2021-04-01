10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Grady Health System (Atlanta) seeks a vice president of physician revenue cycle.

2. Sunrise Hospital (Las Vegas) seeks a vice president of emergency services.

3. Fairview Health Services (Minneapolis) seeks a vice president of hospital operations.

4. Larkin Community Hospital (Miami) seeks a vice president for research and academic affairs.

5. Ocala (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of cardiovascular services.

6. CHI Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston) seeks a vice president of surgical services operations.

7. Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton, Va.) seeks a vice president of medical affairs.

8. Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond, Va.) seeks a vice president of women's services.

9. West Florida Hospital (Pensacola) seeks a vice president of quality.

10. Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree, Colo.) seeks a vice president of quality.

