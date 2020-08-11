Yale New Haven Health names new president

Yale New Haven Health has named Christopher O'Connor president, effective Oct. 5.

Mr. O'Connor has been the executive vice president and COO of Yale New Haven Health for the last eight years. He also was president and CEO of the Hospital of Saint Raphael before Yale New Haven Hospital acquired Saint Raphael in September 2012.

Before joining Yale New Haven Health, Mr. O'Connor was president of Caritas St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston, and before that, vice president of clinical operations for Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans.

He earned his master's degree in hospital administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

