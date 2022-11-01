Wendy Fournet named CHRO at Logan Health

Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health has selected Wendy Fournet to join as chief human resources officer, where she will lead all human resources functions for the system.

"Workforce is our greatest asset and we are committed to developing innovative solutions to support, retain and recruit staff," Logan Health President and CEO Craig Lambrecht, MD, said in a press release sent to Becker's. "Wendy's years of experience building robust HR infrastructures, processes and programs will be valuable as we continue our journey to enhance our employees' experience and become an employer of choice."

Ms. Fournet brings 18 years of experience to the role, previously working at Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System as chief human resources officer. She earned her bachelor's degree from Beaumont, Texas-based Lamar University, a master's in human resources and leadership development from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and is currently pursuing a doctorate in education from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.