Wellforce names new CIO, chief digital officer

Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce has selected Shafiq Rab, MD, as chief digital officer and CIO.

The health system, comprising Boston-based Tufts Medical Center, Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital and Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare, said Dr. Rab will lead digital transformation efforts and be responsible for the systemwide IT organization.

"Digital technology has become a part of consumers' everyday lives. They connect with the brands they love in ways most convenient for them, and they expect healthcare providers to offer them a frictionless experience that helps them easily navigate their health needs," Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Wellforce, said in a news release. "To help Wellforce exceed our patients' expectations, Dr. Rab will accelerate our digital transformation efforts. He will unify our information systems and technology so we can create an unmatched patient experience, lessen the burden on our care teams, and continue to deliver the highest quality healthcare."

Dr. Rab previously served as senior vice president and CIO of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Before joining Rush in January 2017, he was CIO at Hackensack (N.J.) University Health Network.

He also previously served as a strategic advisor to HHS and has worked with CMS and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Wellforce said.

Dr. Rab currently is chair of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives foundation's board.

