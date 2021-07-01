UPMC names president of Hillman Cancer Center

Elizabeth Wild was named president of UPMC's Hillman Cancer Center, the Pittsburgh-based health system said July 1.

Ms. Wild is a 19-year veteran of UPMC, most recently serving as senior vice president at the cancer center.

She succeeds Chuck Bogosta, UPMC executive vice president, who remains president of the health system's international division and is an officer and board of director member of the cancer center.

Hillman, one of the nation's largest cancer-care networks, comprises more than 70 cancer centers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Maryland, Ireland and Italy.

