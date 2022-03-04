U of Cincinnati Health names 1st chief health digital officer

The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and UC Health appointed Umberto Tachinardi, MD, as its first chief health digital officer.

Dr. Tachinardi is currently serving as assistant dean for clinical informatics and professor of biostatistics at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He is also the interim president and CEO of Indiana University's medical research institute, according to a March 4 news release.



On June 1, Dr. Tachinardi will start working at UC Health and its medical school. In addition to his role as chief health digital officer, he will serve as vice president at UC Health and associate dean for health informatics and professor of biomedical informatics at the medical school.

"The new position involves leadership responsibility at both institutions and is therefore truly at the intersection of our organizations," Brett Kissela, MD, executive vice dean for the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and chief of research services at UC Health, said in the release. "It is critical for both the college and UC Health to maximize the use of our digital information and build our digital strategy. His leadership will advance our research, benefit patients and improve how we train our students at every level."