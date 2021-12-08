Superstar lawyer named board chair for Atrium Health

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority Board of Commissioners, which oversees Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, elected Angelique "Angie" Vincent-Hamacher to serve as chair, effective Dec. 7.

She is the first woman and person of color to serve in the role, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Ms. Vincent-Hamacher succeeded Edward Brown III, who had held the title since 2013.

"Angie has been a tremendous force for the growth and advancement of Atrium Health," said Eugene Woods, president and CEO of the health system.

A member of the CMHA board since 2014, Ms. Vincent-Hamacher most recently served as vice chair of the board, as well as chair of the quality and equity of care committee.

As an attorney for Robinson Bradshaw, a firm she has been with for more than two decades, Ms. Vincent-Hamacher has received numerous accolades, including repeated recognition by Best Lawyers in America, according to the news release.