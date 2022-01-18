St. Clair Health CFO to retire, successor named

Richard Chesnos will retire from his role as senior vice president and CFO of Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health on April 1.

The health system has named Eric Luttringer his successor.

Since assuming the CFO role in 2006, Mr. Chesnos has led multiple facility expansions and modernization projects. Under his leadership, the organization's bond rating went from an "A-" to the region's highest bond rating of "AA-," a Jan. 12 news release said.

In 2016, he oversaw the introduction of the patient estimates tool, an online tool used for hospital price transparency efforts.

Mr. Luttringer, who currently serves as the hospital's vice president of finance, will assume the CFO role on April 2, 2022.

"I have the utmost confidence in Eric as he steps into this senior leadership role," Mr. Chesnos said. "In our more than 19 years of working together, he has exhibited the leadership and other skills necessary to effectively direct the financial operations at St. Clair."