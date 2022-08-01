SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-Lake Saint Louis names new president

Deborah Graves, BSN, was selected as the next president of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-Lake Saint Louis (Mo.).

Since 2017, Ms. Graves has served as president of LifeBridge Health Levindale Hospital in Baltimore, according to a July 28 news release. She also previously served as senior vice president of Fridley, Minn.-based Benedictine health system.

Ms. Graves assumes her new role Aug. 15, and Rodney Reider, who has served as interim president of St. Joseph Hospital-Lake Saint Louis, will lead SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-St. Louis on an interim basis for departing President Travis Capers, according to the release.