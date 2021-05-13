Providence Northwest Washington names Darren Redick CEO

Darren Redick was named CEO of the Providence Northwest Washington service area, Renton, Wash.-based Providence said May 13.

Mr. Redick has served in the Northwest service area since 2009, including as executive director of operations and vice president of professional and support services.

In his new role, he will oversee Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Providence Medical Group Northwest.

