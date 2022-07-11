Prisma Health North Texas names CFO

Dallas-based Prism Health North Texas recently announced Javier Vallejo as the new CFO July 6, according to a press release shared with the Dallas Voice.

Prism Health North Texas CEO Dr. John Carlo, MD, said that Mr. Vallejo was selected from more than 40 applicants under a national search conducted by Milburn Partners.

"Javier [is] joining us at an absolutely critical time in our organization’s growth and development of financial stability. His enthusiasm, ability to work well with others and experience will be incredible additions to our team," Dr. Carlo said.

Mr. Vallejo's last role was serving as the CFO of Deaf Smith County Hospital District/Hereford Regional Medical Center in Deaf Smith County, Texas, where he oversaw both a rural hospital and outpatient health center with an average patient service revenue of $50 million.