Prisma Health names new CEO for Tuomey Hospital

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health has appointed Joseph DiPaolo CEO of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C. His role became effective Oct. 18.

Mr. DiPaolo held multiple leadership positions throughout his 19-year tenure with Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System, according to LinkedIn.

Hospitals under Mr. DiPaolo's leadership have shown dramatic improvements in their CMS star ratings and overall HCAHPS survey scores. They have also achieved Magnet status and have successfully transitioned to electronic medical record systems ahead of schedule, an Oct. 18 news release said.

Prisma Health is South Carolina's largest health system, with almost 30,000 team members and 18 hospitals, according to the news release.