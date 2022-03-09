New York hospital names chief nursing officer

Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center has named Kansas Underwood, BSN, its new vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer.

According to a March 8 news release, Ms. Underwood served most recently as interim CNO and system senior director of emergency services at Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cayuga Medical Center. In her new role, she will focus on recruiting and retaining high-quality nurses while giving them the ability to use their voice to make change.

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic is a nonprofit health system that includes a research institute, hospice, hospitals, and a multispecialty group practice of nearly 700 providers. On International Women's Day, the system announced the appointment of three other female leaders, including Patricia Vassell, DNP, who will serve as vice president of nursing services and chief nursing officer at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.