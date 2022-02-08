Guthrie Clinic announces new nursing leaders: 3 things to know

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic announced several changes to its nursing leadership team, Feb. 8.

Here are three things to know:

1. Patricia Vassell, DNP, will serve as vice president of nursing services and chief nursing officer at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

2. Wesley Boles, RN, will serve as the new senior director of emergency services for Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

3. The announcement comes a month after Debra Raupers, MSN, was appointed the organization’s first enterprise chief nurse executive.