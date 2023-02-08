New CEO of St. Peter's Health Partners takes the helm

Steven Hanks, MD, has started his tenure as president and CEO of Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners and Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health, syracuse.com reported Feb. 8.

Dr. Hanks previously served as COO of the systems, which are part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. Trinity Health announced in June that it would restructure leadership in its New York region as it combines SPHP and St. Joseph's Health into one regional ministry.

Before serving as COO of SPHP and St. Joseph's Health, Dr. Hanks was chief clinical officer and COO of SPHP.

He assumed the role of system president and CEO of the region in January. He replaced James Reed, MD, who retired.







