Trinity Health combines ministries, restructures leadership in New York

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is restructuring leadership in its New York region as it combines St. Peter's Health Partners in Albany and St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse into one regional ministry.

Ben Carter, executive vice president and COO of Trinity Health, made the announcement in a June 29 email to staff that was shared with Becker's. He cited issues affecting health systems nationwide during the pandemic, including broad shifts in patient volumes, staffing challenges such as high-cost agency contracts, and rising supply and pharmacy costs.

"In response, we have decided to create one regional ministry that will solidify and augment our presence in the New York region," Mr. Carter wrote. "By combining the strengths of St. Peter's Health Partners in Albany and St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse, we will benefit from synergies, clinical coordination of care for our patients and communities, and create a more efficient, cost-effective and integrated health system."

A restructured leadership team is part of that effort. According to Mr. Carter's email, Jim Reed, MD, president and CEO of St. Peter's, will become president and CEO of the new regional entity and lead strategic planning for the region over the next six months with plans to retire at year's end. Steven Hanks, MD, chief clinical officer and COO of St. Peter's, will serve as COO during this six-month planning period before becoming system president and CEO of the region when Dr. Reed retires.

Trinity Health said one of the principal architects of the regionalization, Les Luke, president and CEO of St. Joe's, has elected to leave the organization after a transitional period.