Missouri hospital names CMO

St. Louis-based Christian Hospital, part of BJC HealthCare, has named Pooja Vyas, DO, vice president and chief medical officer.

Dr. Vyas took on the roles Feb. 27 and now oversees the daily operations of medicine workflow and delivery at the hospital. She joined BJC Medical Group in 2019 as an internal medicine hospitalist. Prior to joining BJC, Dr. Vyas was an internal medicine hospitalist at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

Dr. Vyas earned her medical degree from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, N.J. She began her medical career as an emergency medical technician before starting medical school.

